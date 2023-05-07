AC Milan want to play competitive game in the United States as CEO talks up ‘great market’

AC Milan consider the United States to be a “great market” for them, with the club keen to play a competitive game in America at some stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri, who savoured title glory in 2021-22, have always boasted global appeal – given the considerable domestic and European success they have taken in down the years. They boast a large and passionate following in the U.S. and would welcome the opportunity to take a Serie A or Champions League game across the Atlantic in the future – having already played several friendly fixtures in the States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has told CBS Sports Golazo: “The United States is a great market for us, it’s our third-largest fan base. We have many fan clubs between Canada and the United States, we have an American partner, and we have a partnership with the NY Yankees. We have played friendlies in North America in the past and we want to do it again in the future. We would like to bring more Milan and more Rossoneri to America. If it were up to me, we would even play an official match in the United States. We hope you can watch more Milan in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan have surrendered their domestic crown to Napoli in 2022-23, but they are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League – where they will face Inter in an intriguing derby contest – with Furlani hoping that challenges for major silverware at home and abroad will become commonplace once more. He added: “It’s fantastic to be back in the Champions League semi-finals after 16 years. It’s exciting for the club, the team, and the city, which is on fire. It took a lot of work to get here, so we’re all very excited. We hope to return to our old glories and not make it a one-time occurrence, but to repeat it in the coming seasons.”

WHAT NEXT? Milan are set to face Inter in the first leg of their eagerly-anticipated semi-final showdown at San Siro on Wednesday, with the return date taking place in the same stadium on May 16.