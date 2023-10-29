'Absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing' - Gary Neville blasts Man Utd winger Antony and says he should have been sent off for wild swipe at Jeremy Doku

Garry Neville blasted Antony for a wild swipe at Jeremy Doku during the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Antony kicked Doku in the Manchester derby

Neville blasted the Brazilian winger

Haaland's brace helped City beat United 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United trailing by three goals in the derby, a frustrated Antony wildly kicked out at Jeremy Doku after failing to stop the Belgian on his first attempt. Neville, who was on air on Sky Sports, was quick to call out the Brazilian's poor challenge as he said, "That's absolutely ridiculous, I should have sent him off. Absolutely ridiculous from Antony, it's embarrassing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Two goals and an assist by Erling Haaland helped the Cityzens claim the bragging rights in the derby as they thrashed their rivals 3-0 at Old Trafford. With the brace against United, the Norwegian became the quickest to reach 20 Premier League away goals in 23 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Pep Guardiola's side will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.