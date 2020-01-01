‘Abraham has given Lampard a great problem’ – Chelsea attackers delivering welcome headache, says Cole

The former Blues winger was pleased to see an England international get among the goals in a Champions League victory over Rennes

Tammy Abraham has given boss Frank Lampard “a great problem” with his performance leading the line in a 3-0 win over , says Joe Cole.

The England international frontman has had to be patient this season as he waits on the regular game time that he craves and needs.

Just three Premier League starts have been taken in this term, with a summer of big spending at Stamford Bridge seeing competition for places ramped up a notch.

More teams

Prolific German striker Timo Werner has come in and nailed down an important role in Lampard’s plans.

He is, however, just as effective operating in a wide attacking role as in a central berth.

Werner was moved back out to the left for a continental clash with Rennes, allowing Abraham to slot in down the middle.

Both men got on the scoresheet in a comfortable victory over 10 men, with Lampard now facing a welcome selection headache when it comes to piecing together domestic and European XIs.

“It’s a great problem for Frank,” former Blues winger Cole told BT Sport.

“All the front players are scoring and making a case, and the midfielders are getting on the ball. Tammy has given Frank something to think about.

“He kept at it and his movement was good. He didn’t do it in the first half but his goal was not easy to take.”

Another summer addition, Hakim Ziyech, has also been among the goals of late, while Chrisitian Pulisic provides an obvious threat when fully fit.

Chelsea are still waiting on Kai Havertz to find a spark, and he is now taking in a period of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19, but the German boasts plenty of promise.

The same can be said of the Blues as a collective, with Cole impressed by what he saw against Rennes from a team that has plugged defensive leaks and established some much-needed consistency.

Article continues below

He added: “It was a run-of- the-mill Champions League group game. If you have designs to win the competition, you need to be able to comfortably beat Rennes.

“There was good composure, moving the ball from side to side and probing.”

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking him a home date with .