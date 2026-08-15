Bayern Munich's friendly with Leipzig on Saturday took a worrying turn in the closing minutes. Jamal Musiala fainted on the pitch, and his new team-mate Ismael Saibari was quick to react.

Musiala fell to the ground and appeared to lose consciousness for a few moments. Saibari rushed over immediately and called for the medical team.

The Germany international received treatment and walked off the pitch on his own two feet, though he looked shaken by the incident. Bara Njie, the young Senegalese, replaced him in the 86th minute.

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The fainting came just minutes after Musiala had scored Bayern's third goal in the 81st minute. Saibari set it up with a decisive pass, marking his first appearance in a Bayern shirt since his summer move from PSV Eindhoven.

Bayern ran out 3-1 winners at the Allianz Arena. Luis Diaz opened the scoring, Leipzig equalised, then Nathanael Brown and Musiala restored the hosts' lead.

Saturday's fixture formed part of Bayern's build-up to the domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund next weekend. They open their Bundesliga campaign against Stuttgart on 28 August.