Juventus are looking to pounce on Paris Saint-Germain's recent stumbles and wrap up one of their most important summer signings. At the same time, the Bianconeri are waiting on a decision from Aston Villa that could hand them a gift and reopen one of their old files.

The Italian club have gone back in for Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, a target they tracked for months, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Martinez's situation hinges on whether Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (Parma) joins Aston Villa, the same source reports. Suzuki is in talks with Villa after his move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed.

Di Marzio wrote on his website: "Aston Villa have returned strongly to move for Suzuki, and they can now push to complete the deal if no new surprises arise. On the other hand, it is difficult, according to the available information, for Juventus to return to negotiate directly with Parma over Suzuki, given the club's high financial demands."

Beyond Martinez, Juventus are awaiting a decision on stepping up talks with Guglielmo Vicario. The club are also weighing up other names before settling on their new goalkeeper.

Among those heading for the exit, Monza are dreaming of bringing goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio back, should these tangled developments break the right way.

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