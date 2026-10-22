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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"A smile and a decisive message": Mbappé responds to a question about Paris's four goals against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
K. Mbappe
France
Spain
Germany

Scored in the 4-1 win over Leipzig

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he tuned in to watch his former club Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the Champions League.

The France captain followed PSG's 4-2 win over Barcelona on television on Tuesday night.

 Speaking to Canal+ after Real's 4-1 victory over Leipzig on Wednesday evening, he reflected on the game and looked ahead to Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Smiling, Mbappé said: "Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona? A great match, who doesn't watch it?".


 "I love football, and I watch it whatever the circumstances, but you don't learn much from matches like this. It's in the Champions League," he continued.

He concluded: "This week we return to the Spanish league, and we will focus on preparing well for it".

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