A single obstacle in Romero's path to Inter Milan

Cristian Romero has edged closer to a move to Inter Milan. The Italian club have struck an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the Argentine's transfer, worth around 40 million euros.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", talks are now under way to finalise the contract with the agents of the defender, who turned out for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

His exit from Tottenham has been on the cards for a while. Negotiations with Inter have picked up again, with both parties keen to wrap up the deal this summer.

Coach Cristian Chivu and the Inter hierarchy want another top-class centre-back. They recently landed John Stones on a free transfer after his ten seasons at Manchester City.

One hurdle remains: an agreement with the player himself. Through his agents, Romero is demanding a net annual salary of 6 million euros.

Inter's management see those figures as too steep and will push to bring them down. Atletico Madrid linger in the background as another possible suitor, but the Nerazzurri have already got their agreement with Tottenham over the line.

Barcelona have also been linked with the defender in recent weeks. He sits among their list of candidates and is a player their sporting directors admire, though the Catalans are yet to open any talks.

Five years Romero has spent at Tottenham since arriving from Atalanta in 2021. Should the move go through, he returns to Italian football, where he made his name as one of the best defenders in Serie A.