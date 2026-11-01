Refereeing controversy erupted in the tenth minute of Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander, when Munuera Montero pointed to the spot after Kylian Mbappé went down following a collision with home defender Prati inside the box.
The French striker had set off towards goal when Prati's arm brushed his chest. Down he went, and the referee gave the penalty. Racing's fans were stunned and their players furious.
Iturralde González, the former Spanish referee, threw out the decision completely. He felt the contact was too slight to warrant a foul, saying: "Nothing. It's not a penalty."
VAR's refusal to step in and overturn the call only stoked the anger. That prompted Iturralde to point back to an incident in the Getafe match roughly an hour earlier, when the technology had intervened in a play he considered similar in nature.
Consistency, Iturralde argued, demanded that video technology get involved in both cases. "If video technology intervened in the Getafe foul, then it should intervene here too," he said, insisting the severity of any collision has to be judged by the same yardstick.
Mbappé's penalty wasn't the only flashpoint. Minutes earlier, Diomande had claimed a spot-kick of his own after Mantilla stepped on the edge of his foot inside the area, but Munuera Montero waved play on.
Here, Iturralde sided with the referee. The contact was minor and didn't merit a penalty, he explained, even though Diomande limped for a few minutes before shaking it off and playing on as normal.