A rare list: Paris Saint-Germain target Real Madrid's historic achievement

Paris Saint-Germain can write a new chapter in the history of the UEFA Super Cup when they face Aston Villa this Wednesday evening. Victory would place them on a rare list.

The French side are chasing a second consecutive title, a feat managed only twice in the competition's history, by Milan and Real Madrid, according to statistics from "Squawka".

Milan got there first, lifting the trophy in 1989 and 1990. Real Madrid then repeated the trick in 2016 and 2017, and no side has done it since.

Last year brought PSG their first UEFA Super Cup title. They overturned a deficit against Tottenham before settling the tie on penalties, adding the cup to their trophy cabinet for the first time.

Beat Aston Villa on Wednesday and Paris Saint-Germain become only the third team to retain the trophy across two consecutive seasons, joining Milan and Real Madrid.

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