Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Paris-Saint-Germain-FC-vs-Tottenham-Hotspur-FC-UEFA-Super-Cup-FiAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

A rare list: Paris Saint-Germain target Real Madrid's historic achievement

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid
AC Milan
France
England
Austria
Spain
Italy

Will the French side lift the Super Cup?

Paris Saint-Germain can write a new chapter in the history of the UEFA Super Cup when they face Aston Villa this Wednesday evening. Victory would place them on a rare list.

The French side are chasing a second consecutive title, a feat managed only twice in the competition's history, by Milan and Real Madrid, according to statistics from "Squawka".

Milan got there first, lifting the trophy in 1989 and 1990. Real Madrid then repeated the trick in 2016 and 2017, and no side has done it since.

Last year brought PSG their first UEFA Super Cup title. They overturned a deficit against Tottenham before settling the tie on penalties, adding the cup to their trophy cabinet for the first time.

Beat Aston Villa on Wednesday and Paris Saint-Germain become only the third team to retain the trophy across two consecutive seasons, joining Milan and Real Madrid.

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Read also:

Enrique cries out before the UEFA Super Cup: I do not have players

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google