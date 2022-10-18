A Panenka of dreams! Velasco dazzles in shootout to send FC Dallas past Minnesota United

Alan Velasco's incredible Panenka penalty sealed a shootout win for FC Dallas, who took down Minnesota United after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

FC Dallas triumphs in shootout

Velasco penalty stuns Minnesota

Texas derby up next

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides traded goals in the second half, with Emanuel Reynoso opening the scoring with a finish from just outside the box. It took just 11 minutes for FC Dallas to answer via a set piece, with Facundo Quignon netting the equalizing goal.

After 30 minutes of extra time, the match went to penalties, where Velasco scored one of the most audacious penalties you'll ever see to win the game for FC Dallas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a hard-fought match, as most that go to penalties are. FC Dallas will rue their inability to finish off the game before penalties, though, with Dayne St. Clair making several big saved for Minnesota. The best chance, however, fell to FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira, who flubbed his shot from eight yards out in extra time.

ALL EYES ON: When you nail a penalty like that, there can only be one answer. Velasco's dazzling Panenka was a fitting winner, and one that will go down in FC Dallas lore. St. Clair was left flailing as Velasco's shot dramatically tumbled into the back of the net. It was a big moment for Velasco, the club's most expensive signing that joined the club in February before scoring six goals this season.

THE VERDICT: There are some slight concerns for FC Dallas, who saw some key players seemingly deal with

injuries and/or fatigue. Ferreira looked gassed by the end of it all, while winger Paul Arriola was grabbing his leg at one point. The two will have time to recover, though, as FC Dallas doesn't play again until Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR FC DALLAS? The next match of FC Dallas' playoff run is a big one. You could even say its Texas-sized.

They'll visit Austin FC in the Western Conference semi-final, as the West will see two derbies with LAFC taking on the LA Galaxy in the other match.