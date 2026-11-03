Lamine Yamal is preparing for a new challenge in the Champions League, but this time it is not about chasing a title or firing Barcelona to another win. He wants to snatch a historic record from one of the biggest stars of his generation: Kylian Mbappé.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" picked a striking headline for its report on the chase, declaring:"Lamine wants to steal it from Mbappé". The young star is desperate to grab the record he currently shares with the French striker, now just one goal short of standing alone at the top of the list of highest scorers in Champions League history before turning 20.

Yamal and Mbappé each have 13 goals in the Champions League before the age of 20. The Barcelona star drew level with the Frenchman when he scored against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Now Yamal has the chance to overtake Mbappé in Barcelona's next match against Aston Villa, and the opportunity will not end there. He does not turn 20 until 17 July 2027, giving him the rest of the season to keep adding to his tally and claim the record outright.

Norway's Erling Haaland comes next with 10 goals, while Jude Bellingham, Patrick Kluivert, Karim Benzema and Raúl González are all tied on 6 goals each before the age of 20.

Added spice comes from the fact that Yamal and Mbappé were rivals only days ago, both in contention for the Ballon d'Or, which Harry Kane ultimately claimed.

The battle between the two is renewed on the Champions League stage, this time over a record tied to what each achieved so young, with Yamal on the brink of surpassing one of Mbappé's most notable European feats.

The Barcelona winger goes into the fixture fresh from a superb display in the 6-1 thrashing of Alavés, scoring twice and setting up Fermín to take part in three goals.

That was the fifth time this season Yamal has had a hand in three goals in a single game, and the campaign is not yet three months old.

According to the figures reported by "Marca", he has racked up 12 goals and 11 assists this season. It confirms his exceptional level, and all eyes now turn to his next Champions League appearance, where a single goal would break the partnership with Mbappé and leave him alone at the top of the competition's all-time scorers under the age of 20.