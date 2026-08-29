A formal decision from Simeone settles Alvarez's situation against Sevilla

Diego Simeone has named his Atletico Madrid squad to face Sevilla on Saturday in the third round of the Spanish league.

The biggest surprise? Argentine defender Cristian Romero. His inclusion hands Atletico a major defensive boost after he shook off his physical problems.

Julian Alvarez, though, misses out entirely, capping a week of tension between the Argentine striker and the club.



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Simeone confirmed the exclusion during his press conference, explaining that Alvarez had skipped some team training sessions after refusing to take part.

Here is the full Atletico Madrid squad:

Oblak, Musso, Esquivel, Llorente, Pubill, Gimenez, Hancko, Grimaldo, Cuti Romero, Dominguez, Dani Martinez, Koke, Hojlund, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena, Mendoza, Castillo, Kang-in, Arnau Ortiz, Carlos Martin, Giuliano, Lookman, and Kubo.



