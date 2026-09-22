The storm around the Madrid derby hasn't blown over yet, and now the "Ciudad del Fútbol" ground in Las Rozas is preparing to stage the most eagerly awaited event of the season. Just 48 hours after the war of statements and images between Mourinho and Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese will come face to face with his rival Diego Simeone, Hansi Flick sat between them, in a heated meeting that could set La Liga alight once again.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Las Rozas will host the annual meeting of the technical committee of coaches, held during the international break.

Every manager in the first and second divisions of the Spanish league has received an invitation, 42 coaches in all, but all eyes will fall on the top trio: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Fran Soto, president of the technical committee of coaches, will chair the meeting alongside the head of the refereeing body. The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzan, will also receive them in person.

A meeting after the clash

The most anticipated encounter will be between Mourinho and Simeone. It comes just 48 hours after last Sunday's fiery derby and Atletico Madrid's angry reaction on Monday to the images the Portuguese coach displayed at his press conference.

Will Las Rozas offer a chance for calm, or spark a new round of the war of words between two of the most controversial managers in the world?

Away from the tension between La Liga's giants, the meeting carries a hot agenda. With the head of the referees' committee present, coaches will get the chance to raise their concerns and frustrations over refereeing decisions. Every club received a visit from one of the referees before the season to explain the new rules.

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Coaches will also open a thorny file that has long troubled them: the difficulties they face in receiving their salaries and dues when clubs sack them mid-season. Louzan has promised to discuss the matter seriously.