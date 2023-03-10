Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs is reportedly the latest candidate to pull out of consideration for U.S. Soccer's sporting director search.

Jacobs turns down U.S. Soccer

Vermes and Tanner previously withdrew from search

Onyewu a candidate for gig

WHAT HAPPENED? According to MLSSoccer.com, Jacobs interviewed for the job, which is vacant following Earnie Stewart's departure in February. However, he has withdrawn from consideration and will remain with Nashville.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes after Sporting KC boss Peter Vermes revealed that he turned down interest from U.S. Soccer, as did Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner, according to the Athletic. Oguchi Onyewu, the former USMNT center-back, is reportedly among the candidates for the job.

When Stewart was in charge, he oversaw both the men's and women's national teams, with general managers Brian McBride and Kate Markgraf working with each team. McBride has also departed U.S. Soccer, announcing in January that he would move on from the role.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT are back in action later this month for the Nations League under head coach Anthony Hudson. The federation will not appoint a new USMNT head coach until after a sporting director is hired.

The USWNT, meanwhile, are preparing for the World Cup this summer with matches against the Republic of Ireland scheduled for April as Vlatko Andonovski nails down his final squad.