Wrapped in cotton wool: Man Utd in talks with Denmark over £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund's playing time

Manchester United are liaising with Denmark about how many minutes £72 million ($90m) striker Rasmus Hojlund plays during the international break.

United in dialogue with Denmark over Hojlund minutes

£72m striker missed start of season with injury

Hojlund made United debut last weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Danish outlet BT, United are in close dialogue with the Danish FA about easing the 20-year-old back into action.

The young striker said: "It’s a dialogue between Manchester United and DBU. I’m not the one who decides how much I can play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United signed Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal this summer, but injury prevented him from making his debut until Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said of Hojlund: "He is in good shape. He won't play 90 minutes twice, but we have a plan to get the most out of him. We have to see if he will need to be warmed up against San Marino."

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND? Hojlund will look to build his sharpness in Denmark's UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland this week. Erik ten Hag will hope he is fit to feature in United's next Premier League outing against Brighton on September 16.