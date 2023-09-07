'I'd keep Martin Odegaard' - Darren Bent insists he wouldn't swap Arsenal skipper for Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham

Former Premier League striker and Arsenal fan Darren Bent has insisted that he wouldn't swap Martin Odegaard for Jude Bellingham.

Bent wouldn't swap Odegaard for Bellingham

Bellingham has made great start at Real Madrid

Odegaard is Arsenal captain and key player

WHAT HAPPENED? Jude Bellingham has made a sensational start to life at Real Madrid, and is arguably the best midfielder in the world right now. However, given the opportunity, Bent would not swap the youngster for captain of his beloved Arsenal, Martin Odegaard.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked on talkSPORT's Drive whether he would accept a hypothetical swap with Real Madrid, Bent replied: "Bellingham? I love him, I love him. But the question that was put to me in the pre-show planning meeting was, would I swap Odegaard for him.

“And no, I’m not swapping our captain, one of our influential players. Right at this particular moment, I’d keep Odegaard, thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has scored five goals in his first four games for Real Madrid since his €103 million (£88.5m/$110m) move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer. The former Birmingham City man has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21 in the world.

WHAT NEXT FOR ODEGAARD AND BELLINGHAM? Both players are vitally important to their sides and are aiming for silverware. Both finished runners-up in their respective leagues last season but have made strong starts to the new campaign.