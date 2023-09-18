Club de Foot Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic has had his contract terminated by MLS after reportedly punching a player in an amateur league game.

Miljevic has contract terminated

Faces fake name and punch allegations

MLS decided midfielder violated agreement

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday MLS released a statement saying it had terminated Miljevic's contract for "engaging in conduct detrimental to the league." The 22-year-old was investigated for violating his playing agreement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last week Canadian media reports claimed that Mijlevic had been playing in a Quebec indoor amateur soccer league under a fake name. He was allegedly banned for life from the league for punching another player in the face.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIJLEVIC?: Mijlevic - who began his career at Argentinos Juniors in Argentina and joined CF Montreal in 2021 - awaits the outcome of the investigation. In the meantime he could join a club outside MLS as a free agent.