Rishi Sunak makes embarrassing gaffe when congratulating Lionesses following Women's World Cup defeat to Spain

Rishi Sunak made another embarrassing gaffe when he congratulated England for their heroic Women's World Cup campaign.

Sunak makes gaffe in message to Lionesses

England lost World Cup final

Spain triumphed 1-0 in Sydney

WHAT HAPPENED? England's World Cup came to a heart-breaking end on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attempted to show his support to the Lionesses, but once again showed that politicians and football don't tend to mix well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Contrary to Sunak's post, the Lionesses left everything - not nothing - on the field in Sydney. England's players worked tirelessly, but Olga Carmona's first-half strike proved the difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? England did well to reach the final but on the day Spain were the better team. The Lionesses will be back in action in a month's time when they begin their UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Scotland.