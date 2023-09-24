4,988 games: Sheffield United's 8-0 drubbing at hands of Newcastle their worst defeat since 1933 as Blades' dismal start continues

Sheffield United suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United, their worst loss since 1933, 90 years ago.

Sheffield United beaten 8-0 by Newcastle

Worst defeat since 1933

Magpies set new record with eight different scorers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies were unstoppable as they put the Blades to the sword in a Premier League fixture at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening. The result marked the first time in close to a century that the Blades had shipped eight goals in a league match; the last time they did so was a 10-3 loss to Middlesbrough in November 1933, 90 years ago.

Moreover, this was their largest-ever defeat in league history in what was their 4,988th game.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom told reporters after the dismal defeat: "It's the nature of the performance that we're upset about... We can't afford to put ourselves behind in that fashion if we want to compete.

Article continues below

"It's the second half that I'm upset with. Regardless of the errors which led to goals, we need to make sure we learn from that. A lot of things I saw in the second half, I've never seen here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle had eight different scorers in the match, which is a competition record, as they climbed to the eighth spot in the league standings. Despite playing in midweek in the Champions League, there were no tired legs and they raced to a 3-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, they added five more goals to rub salt into the Blades' wounds; they have yet to win a game this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Heckingbottom has got almost a week to prepare and make amends for their mistakes before they travel to London to take on West Ham next Saturday.