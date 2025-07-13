Is £20m price tag too high for USMNT star Josh Sargent? Premier League suitors put off as Burnley refuse to meet Norwich’s valuation

USMNT star Josh Sargent continues to attract Premier League interest, but Norwich’s £20 million ($27m) asking price is putting suitors off.

That could be considered a fair price for a man that has hit 44 goals through 98 Championship appearances for the Canaries. He is also tied to a contract through to 2028, meaning those at Carrow Road are under no pressure to sell.

Sargent has seen a step up into the top-flight of English football speculated on for some time, having joined Norwich when they were competing at that level, but no deal has been done and there remains little substance to the speculation.

In the present, Everton, Leeds and Roma are among those to have been credited with interest. Italian giants are said to have turned their attention elsewhere, while teams in England are reluctant to meet Norwich’s demands.

Alan Nixon has said via Patreon that Burnley are among those to have asked questions of Sargent, but consider him to be overpriced. The Clarets are, like Leeds, in the market for more firepower after securing promotion into the Premier League.

It is claimed Burnley remain the most likely to reach a compromise as they mull over their options, but more discussions regarding USMNT striker Sargent are expected to take place before the next transfer deadline passes on September 1.