2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification Third Round: Schedule, results, tables, and runner-up rankings
The third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification will take place from June 8 to 14 in six centralised venues. A total of 24 teams will participate in this round to battle it out for the 11 slots available in the 2023 Asian Cup.
The teams have been equally divided into six groups and they will play single round-robin matches. The group winners and the five best runners-up across all groups will qualify for the main event.
Group A is made up of Jordan, Kuwait, Indonesia and Nepal. Meanwhile, all matches in Group B will be hosted by Mongolia. The hosts will be joined by Philippines, Palestine and Yemen.
Three south Asian teams in Thailand, Maldives, and Sri Lanka are joined by Uzbekistan in Group C. Whereas, India have been placed in Group D along with Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.
Malaysia will be hosting the Group E matches. They will play against Bahrain, Turkmenistan, and Bangladesh. While Singapore, who are in Group F, will travel to Kyrgyzstan along wth Myanmar and Tajikistan.
Let us take a look at the six groups and their respective fixtures.
Group A Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Kuwait (H)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Indonesia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Nepal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Kuwait vs Indonesia
June 8
Jordan vs Nepal
June 11
Indonesia vs Jordan
June 11
Nepal vs Kuwait
June 14
Indonesia vs Nepal
June 14
Jordan vs Kuwait
Group B Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Palestine
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Yemen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Mongolia (H)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Philippines vs Yemen
June 8
Palestine vs Mongolia
June 11
Yemen vs Palestine
June 11
Mongolia vs Philippines
June 14
Yemen vs Mongolia
June 14
Palestine vs Philippines
Group C Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Uzbekistan (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Thailand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Maldives
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sri Lanka
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Thailand vs Maldives
June 8
Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka
June 11
Maldives vs Uzbekistan
June 11
Sri Lanka vs Thailand
June 14
Maldives vs Sri Lanka
June 14
Uzbekistan vs Thailand
Group D Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
India (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Hong Kong
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Afghanistan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Cambodia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group D Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Hong Kong vs Afghanistan
June 8
India vs Cambodia
June 11
Afghanistan vs India
June 11
Cambodia vs Hong Kong
June 14
Afghanistan vs Cambodia
June 14
India vs Hong Kong
Group E Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Bahrain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Turkmenistan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Malaysia (H)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Bangladesh
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group E Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Turkmenistan vs Malaysia
June 8
Bahrain vs Bangladesh
June 11
Malaysia vs Bahrain
June 11
Bangladesh vs Turkmenistan
June 14
Malaysia vs Bangladesh
June 14
Bahrain vs Turkmenistan
Group F Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Kyrgyzstan (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Tajikistan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Myanmar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Singapore
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group F Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Tajikistan vs Myanmar
June 8
Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore
June 11
Myanmar vs Kyrgyzstan
June 11
Singapore vs Tajikistan
June 14
Myanmar vs Singapore
June 14
Kyrgyzstan vs Tajikistan
Ranking of runner-up teams
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
A2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
B2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
C2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
D2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
E2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
F2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0