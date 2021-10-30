2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Participating teams, fixtures, groups, venues and all you need to know
The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature 12 teams from the continent. It has been expanded to 12 teams from eight to make the tournament more competitive.
The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.
Who are the defending champions of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?
Japan are the defending champions of the Women's Asian Cup, having won it in 2018.
Which are the venues for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?
India, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan submitted their bids to host the tournament. On February 19, 2020, AFC Women's Football Committee recommended India as the host and in June, the country was formally awarded the hosting rights.
All the matches will be played across three venues: Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.
What are the groups of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?
Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, IR Iran
Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia
Group C: Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, Myanmar
What are the fixtures of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?
GROUP A Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|January 20, 2022
|3:30 pm
|China PR vs Chinese Taipei
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 20, 2022
|7:30 pm
|India vs Iran
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|January 23, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Iran vs China PR
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 23, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Chinese Taipei vs India
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|January 26, 2022
|3:30 pm
|India vs China PR
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 26, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Chinese Taipei vs Iran
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
GROUP B FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|January 21, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Australia vs Indonesia
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 21, 2022
|5:30 pm
|Thailand vs Philippines
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|January 24, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Philippines vs Australia
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 24, 2022
|5:30 pm
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|January 27, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Australia vs Thailand
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|January 27, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Philippines vs Indonesia
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
GROUP C FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|January 21, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Japan vs Myanmar
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|January 21, 2022
|7:30 pm
|South Korea vs Vietnam
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|January 24, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Myanmar vs South Korea
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|January 24, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Vietnam vs Japan
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|January 27, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Japan vs South Korea
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|January 27, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Vietnam vs Myanmar
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai