2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Participating teams, fixtures, groups, venues and all you need to know

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature 12 teams from the continent. It has been expanded to 12 teams from eight to make the tournament more competitive.

The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Who are the defending champions of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?

Japan are the defending champions of the Women's Asian Cup, having won it in 2018.

Which are the venues for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?

India, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan submitted their bids to host the tournament. On February 19, 2020, AFC Women's Football Committee recommended India as the host and in June, the country was formally awarded the hosting rights.

All the matches will be played across three venues: Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

What are the groups of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?

Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, IR Iran

Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

Group C: Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, Myanmar

What are the fixtures of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?

GROUP A Fixtures

Date Time Fixture Stadium January 20, 2022 3:30 pm China PR vs Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 20, 2022 7:30 pm India vs Iran DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai January 23, 2022 3:30 pm Iran vs China PR Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 23, 2022 7:30 pm Chinese Taipei vs India DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai January 26, 2022 3:30 pm India vs China PR Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 26, 2022 7:30 pm Chinese Taipei vs Iran DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

GROUP B FIXTURES

Date Time Fixture Stadium January 21, 2022 3:30 pm Australia vs Indonesia Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 21, 2022 5:30 pm Thailand vs Philippines DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai January 24, 2022 3:30 pm Philippines vs Australia Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 24, 2022 5:30 pm Indonesia vs Thailand DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai January 27, 2022 7:30 pm Australia vs Thailand Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai January 27, 2022 7:30 pm Philippines vs Indonesia DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

GROUP C FIXTURES