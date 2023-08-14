Get the round in! NFL legend Tom Brady racks up £550 pub bill as he buys drinks for Birmingham City fans before victory over Leeds

NFL legend Tom Brady surprised Birmingham City supporters by paying for everyone's drinks at the neighbourhood pub in a surprise visit.

Tom Brady watches Birminham City take on Leeds

Visits fans at bar pre-game

Picks up £550 bar tab

WHAT HAPPENED? NFL legend Tom Brady made his way to St. Andrews to watch Birmingham take on Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Championship season. Earlier this summer, the American bought a minority stake in the Midlands club and was in town to see them welcome Leeds. In the run-up to the game, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly said to have visited two local drinking establishments. Brady was photographed at The Roost tavern, and the 46-year-old was also believed to have attended a nearby bar at the Royal George Hotel. Brady is claimed to have 'bought everyone a drink' for a total of £150 at the Royal George Hotel in Small Heath, while also leaving a £400 tip.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to the Birmingham Mail, the bar owner Antoin McGroarty had no idea the NFL veteran, along with chairman Tom Wagner and CFO Gary Cook, would attend his venue. He said: "I was standing behind the bar and it was such a shock. I couldn't believe it. He's probably the biggest sports star in the world and to pop into our pub, in the middle of Small Heath, it was amazing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brady's investment in the club, which he made in collaboration with the club's owners, Knighthead Capital Management, is already yielding favourable benefits. He will oversee a new advisory board, which has both fans and executives excited.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The club is certain that Brady's outstanding career and leadership skills will be useful across the board. His engagement will include working with the sports science department, as well as the health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems.