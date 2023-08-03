WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue! Portugal star heads in vital goal as Al-Nassr progress to next round of Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a header against Zamalek in a 1-1 draw that helped Al-Nassr progress to the knockout rounds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo timed his jump to perfection as he headed in an excellent cross by Ghislain Konan from the left wing against Zamalek in the 87th minute. The equaliser helped Al-Nassr draw the game against the Egyptian club, which in turn helped the Saudi Pro League club qualify for the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal played a big part in the qualification for Al-Nassr as the club was set to be knocked out in the group stages by their rivals on the day, however, Ronaldo's club managed qualification by one point.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr now await their quarterfinal duel against Moroccan side, Raja CA at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 6.