Zidane enters the minefield: three questions awaiting an answer

Deschamps has taken plenty of flak for his "pragmatic" style. Time and again, though, he has shown that tournament football is a different beast from the league game.

The former France manager built everything on three constant pillars: "an organised defensive block that reduces the spaces between the lines, quick transition from defence to attack, and exploiting individual quality in the final third".

France never chased the ball. They chased control of the match. In many of the biggest games Deschamps handed possession to the opponent and took control of the spaces and the tempo in return, a trait that showed clearly against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and England across different tournaments.

The approach handed the national team huge defensive stability. Yet it sometimes stopped them from squeezing everything out of the attacking riches at their disposal.

If Deschamps belongs to the school of discipline, Zidane belongs to the school of flexibility. One of the most common myths about the French manager is that he leans on a fixed style of play.

In truth, Zidane tied himself to principles rather than a formation. Across his two spells with Real Madrid he played 4-3-3, 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 without the team ever losing its identity.

Four main elements shaped his philosophy: "controlling the midfield, giving players the freedom to make decisions, changing the tactical formation according to the opponent, and managing matches rather than imposing a single style".

That is why many analysts have branded him "a coach who adapts to his players, not a coach who forces his players to adapt to him".