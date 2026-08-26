Ex-England manager claims Man Utd have secured the 'absolute bargain' of the summer

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast alongside Kevin Nolan and Natalie Pike, Allardyce gave the transfer a glowing nine-out-of-ten rating. He highlighted the midfielder's immense top-flight pedigree as a massive asset for the club.

"Oh, absolute bargain, a steal," Allardyce declared. "Experience coming out of his ears, both internationally and in the Premier League, at Leicester, Aston Villa, only £30m I think.

"He's definitely a nine based on the whole package of experience of what he's got. If anything, he lacks a bit of pace but his brain, his intelligence, his quality on the ball."