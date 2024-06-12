'You're pissed you're not playing' - Gio Reyna addresses 2022 World Cup snubs by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he reflects on 'dream come true'
Gio Reyna says he was "pissed" at barely playing in the 2022 World Cup, but representing the United States at the tournament was a "dream come true".
- Reyna barely played at 2022 World Cup
- Him and US boss Berhalter had falling out in Qatar
- Dortmund man reflects on 'dream' tournament