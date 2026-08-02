Yan Diomande's dream Real Madrid transfer stalled as former and current agents clash at FIFA

The anticipated transfer of Diomande to Real Madrid has hit an unforeseen obstacle. According to reports from AS and Defensa Central, the official announcement is delayed by a legal battle over representation rights. Real Madrid have negotiated exclusively with Roc Nation, the sports agency founded by Jay-Z, believing they were the player's sole representatives.

However, Maxidel Management, led by Max Gradel, have filed a lawsuit with FIFA claiming a breach of contract. Maxidel facilitated the winger's move to RB Leipzig last year and assert they retain his rights until he leaves the German club. This conflict has halted the progression of a deal that was otherwise ready to be signed.