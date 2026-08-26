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Alvino Hanafi

Xavi makes emergency contact with Virgil van Dijk ahead of nightmare debut against Jurgen Klopp

X. Hernandez
V. van Dijk
J. Klopp
Netherlands
Germany
Liverpool
UEFA Nations League A

New Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez has wasted no time contacting Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as he prepares for a daunting opening fixture. The former Barcelona boss faces an immediate trial by fire against Jurgen Klopp's Germany side.

  • Reaching out to the Liverpool skipper

    Xavi Hernandez has wasted no time asserting his authority as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team by establishing immediate contact with the squad's senior figures. Right from the start of his tenure, the Spanish tactician identified Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as an indispensable pillar for the Oranje. Xavi has already kicked off intensive discussions with the leadership group to monitor players closely, lay down core foundations, and thoroughly enjoy the opening stages of his international management career.

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    Aligning ambitions with Van Dijk

    The new Netherlands manager acknowledged that he has already spoken with the Liverpool centre-back while outlining plans for further dialogue regarding his long-term goals. Xavi emphasized the importance of understanding the defender's mindset, personal drive, and competitive hunger under the newly established regime. "I spoke to him. I will be in touch with him," Xavi explained when discussing the Liverpool star's future.

    "I want to talk more about what is his ambition, his passion. And let's see. But I need to talk to him."

  • FBL-GER-HEAD COACH-PRESSERAFP

    A baptism of fire against Klopp

    Xavi will not be afforded any gentle bedding-in period as he takes charge of his first international fixture in the Oranje dugout. His managerial debut brings a blockbuster heavyweight clash against Germany, a side currently led by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Rather than shying away from the daunting assignment, the former Barcelona boss has embraced the immense magnitude of facing one of Europe's elite nations right out of the gate.

    "I feel excited. I feel motivated because, as you know, we are playing against Germany, one of the best teams in Europe and one of the best coaches in recent years," Xavi noted.


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  • Xavi

    Preparing for the ultimate test

    The Netherlands will face their traditional rivals Germany in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League in Amsterdam on September 24, marking the official debuts of both Xavi and Klopp as the new head coaches of their respective nations. With this massive challenge awaiting him from the very beginning of his four-year contract, Xavi remains fully confident in his squad's ability to rise to the occasion. By securing open communication lines with key leaders like Liverpool's Van Dijk, the coach aims to ensure his players enter the high-stakes fixture fully united and completely prepared.