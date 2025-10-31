Xabi Alonso responds to Vinicius Jr apology after Real Madrid team meeting in wake of Brazil star's touchline tantrum in Clasico win against Barcelona

The Brazilian winger was in red-hot form during the 2-1 El Clasico win over rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, putting in an electric display that unsettled the visitors' defence time and again. For all his razzmatazz down the left flank, he was hooked in the 72nd minute by Real Madrid head coach Alonso.

“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?", Vini Jr shouted in disbelief as Alonso prepared to introduce Rodrygo in the second half. The Madrid No.7 walked off the pitch looking visibly furious at Alonso's decision and headed straight to the tunnel. "Always me... I am leaving the team. I am leaving. It's better I leave," he reportedly muttered as he stormed to the locker room instead of joining the rest of his team-mates on the bench.

He eventually returned to the dugout before the full-time whistle, but his reaction drew a lot of backlash. Per reports in Spain, Madrid were unhappy with Vini's behaviour and saw his actions as unjustifiable. However, they reportedly decide not to impose any institutional fines or disciplinary measures.

In the aftermath of the incident, Vini issued a public apology. "Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," he wrote in a statement on X on Wednesday. "Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."