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Xabi Alonso 'ready' to take managerial reins at Liverpool if Arne Slot is sacked
A season in freefall
The optimism that followed Liverpool's 2025 title win has evaporated under Slot, whose side has struggled to maintain consistency this term, losing ten Premier League games in total. Despite a staggering €500 million investment last summer- which included the marquee signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen- Slot has failed to mould his star-studded squad into a cohesive unit. According to SPORT BILD, the hierarchy at Anfield, led by Michael Edwards, has already identified former Reds midfielder Alonso as the man to lead a summer overhaul. This potential appointment would coincide with the departure of club icon Mohamed Salah, whose exit at the end of the season is expected to facilitate a genuine tactical reset under new leadership.
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Lessons from Madrid
The reports suggest that while Alonso is "ready" to accept a concrete offer from Liverpool, he has set strict conditions regarding his influence over recruitment and squad planning. This firm stance stems from his difficult tenure at Madrid, where he reportedly felt his specific preferences for the squad were dismissed prior to his arrival. Alonso’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, has confirmed that concrete offers are on the table for the Spaniard, who won 18 major trophies during his playing career. Alonso is said to be wary of repeating the costly mistakes made in Spain, where he took over a squad that did not align with his tactical convictions, eventually leading to his dismissal in mid-January.
The Edwards connection
Edwards has long been a vocal admirer of Alonso, having initially attempted to bring the Spaniard back to Anfield in the spring of 2024 before Slot was appointed. At that time, Alonso opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen to complete an unprecedented undefeated Bundesliga title charge. Despite Slot’s eventual arrival, Edwards reportedly maintained contact with Alonso’s representatives throughout the 2024-25 season. Liverpool views the potential reunion as the perfect chance to rejuvenate Wirtz, who blossomed into a world-class talent under Alonso in Germany.
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A summer transition
Liverpool are five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with seven Premier League games remaining, though Alonso has reportedly ruled out a mid-season takeover in favour of a fresh start this summer. This means Slot is likely to stay in charge for the final stretch of the domestic campaign and a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. The upcoming months will serve as a significant test of character for a squad facing the potential exits of both their manager and Salah, while for Alonso, the horizon could yet hold a historic return to the club where he made 210 appearances.