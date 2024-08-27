Xabi Alonso Leverkusen 03302024(C)Getty Images
Xabi Alonso hopes to lure £20m Liverpool midfielder to Bayer Leverkusen but Bundesliga champions face competition from RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso wants to sign out of favour Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on loan.

  • Leverkusen eye move for Liverpool youngster
  • Wants midfielder on loan
  • RB Leipzig also showing interest in the player
