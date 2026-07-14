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Xabi Alonso admits decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool 'about timings'
A matter of timing for Alonso
New Chelsea manager has addressed the inevitable questions regarding his former club, explaining that his move to west London instead of Merseyside was a result of circumstance. Despite his deep ties to Liverpool, where he won the Champions League in 2005, the 44-year-old insisted that the opportunity at Stamford Bridge came at the right moment for his career progression.
"Well, it is about timings," Alonso told BBC Sport during his first day at the stadium. "I am here today on my first day at Stamford Bridge, talking to you. I am looking forward to this challenge, a big challenge, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs and I am looking forward to having success here."
Reports indicate there was no contact with the Reds in the weeks prior to his appointment, despite Liverpool eventually sacking Arne Slot after a difficult second season.
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Managerial authority at Stamford Bridge
Unlike his immediate predecessors Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, who were appointed as head coaches, Alonso has been handed the loftier title of manager. While he will still collaborate with the club's sporting directors on recruitment, the change in title suggests a shift in the hierarchy.
Alonso seems comfortable with this collaborative structure, stating: "What I like is that we work together and we are all part of the decisions we take, we all feel responsible for that. The ultimate goal is clear and, for me, it is the way it should be. We are confident that we are doing the right things in the right way."
He added: "The potential is there. I think there is a strong base and a good team already there. We need to reinforce it in the right way and take good decisions to do that. The feeling is that we are aligned with the sporting directors. The ultimate goal is to have a good team, build the right squad and we are in that moment."
Facing the Premier League challenge
Alonso is well aware of the scrutiny that comes with the Chelsea hot seat, becoming the sixth permanent manager in just four years of the current ownership. Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss is embracing the pressure of the English top flight, acknowledging that the league has moved on since his playing days ended.
"The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world right now," he added. "It’s a challenge to come here, to come back to the league, in my managerial career but one I’m really excited about accepting and improving and learning together. We want to create excitement, to have that bond with the supporters and to win games and be successful."
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Unlocking the talent of Cole Palmer
After Chelsea finished a disappointing 10th in the Premier League, missing out on European football, Alonso faces a significant rebuilding task. He was particularly glowing about Cole Palmer, who returned to pre-season with a point to prove.
"So far we have been together for a few days and he has come in with a positive mindset and positive spirit. He wants to enjoy playing football," Alonso noted. "He is a special player, a different class with a different quality, and if we help him by building a team around him that allows his talent to shine, we will be closer to success. I am sure of that."
The manager also took the opportunity to reiterate his desire to keep Enzo Fernandez at the club despite recent speculation regarding the midfielder's future.
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