Xabi Alonso blames himself! Chelsea boss admits he made it 'too difficult' for Blues stars after chaotic nine-goal thriller against Leeds United

Speaking after the match, Alonso refused to criticise his fringe players and instead pointed the finger squarely at himself. The Spaniard acknowledged that heavily rotating his starting XI left the team vulnerable.

"I take responsibility," the former Bayer Leverkusen boss said after the game. "No player to blame, it’s a decision that we took. First half things were not going the way we wanted. When you do not have time to work [with the squad players], it’s difficult to compete at this level. We need to analyse, but happy that we are going through, happy with the reaction.”

He added: "I will have a deeper assessment about how I can help players that aren’t playing that much to have a better impact, to have a better feeling.

"Today it was difficult for them. Maybe I made it too difficult. But you need to react and take decisions. The impact was good from the players that came on. I need to take my own blame and my own responsibility."