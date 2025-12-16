Hannah Hampton & Jess Park among four Lionesses in GOAL's WSL Team of the Season so far as Golden Boot front-runner Khadija Shaw leads line

In the league's history, no team has ever held a six-point lead at the halfway point of a campaign and not come out on top, with some incredibly good and consistent performers putting City, in their first season under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, in the driving seat. But that's not to say there haven't been impressive players on other teams in the WSL so far this term, either.

Four Lionesses are included in that, from three different clubs, while there is representation for Tottenham, the surprise package this year, but not Arsenal, who have underwhelmed despite clinching an amazing Champions League title at the end of 2024-25. The Gunners still sit above their north London rivals in the standings, but they have certainly not hit the heights expected, while their neighbours have gone above and beyond.

So, without further ado, who has made the cut? Introducing GOAL's WSL Team of the Season so far...