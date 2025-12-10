Wrexham's unconvincing unbeaten run routed by Hull as Kieffer Moore's mishaps prove very costly

Hull headed into the game on the back of a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Middlesbrough and were naturally under a lot of pressure. However, the Tigers took control of the game right from the start. It took the hosts just 10 minutes to break the deadlock as Kyle Joseph came up with a clinical finish.

The move started with a long ball from their own half, which went straight to Mohamed Belloumi, who outpaced Dominic Hyam on the right side and entered the box before feeding Matt Crooks. Crooks attempted a first-time shot, which was initially stopped by Arthur Okonkwo but Joseph found the back of the net from the rebound.

Wrexham striker Moore had a golden opportunity to restore parity just six minutes later as he found himself in a very good shooting position inside the Hull box, but his effort went wide of the far post. Hull dominated possession in the first period and created more positive goal-scoring chances as Parkinson's side found it difficult to break down the home defence.

Moore then had yet another opportunity to equalise at the start of the second half as the Red Dragons earned a penalty, but the striker's weak spot-kick failed to trouble Ivor Pandur, who comfortably parried the ball away by diving to his right.

The Wales international was punished for his wastefulness as Hull's Oli McBurnie came off the bench and doubled his team's lead with a clinical finish in the 67th minute. The 29-year-old forward, who returned to action after two months, made an immediate impact as he pounced on Ryan Giles' low cross inside the Wrexham box and put the ball past Okonkwo.

This was Wrexham's first defeat in their last seven Championship matches as they dropped to 14th position in the league after today's result, while Hull moved up to sixth and the playoff places.