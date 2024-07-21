All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2024-25 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Wrexham transfers in the 2024-25 season so far.

After spending 15 years trying to escape the quagmire of the National League, Wrexham's promotion to EFL League One marks the club's first back-to-back promotion in its 159-year history. This historic achievement will see the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club end a 19-year hiatus and return to League One.

Throughout the League Two season, Wrexham consistently flirted with the possibility of climbing the English football pyramid. With their dream now realised, the Welsh club's Hollywood owners must brace for a more challenging season in the third tier of English football.

In preparation for the 2024-25 season in League One, Rob and Ryan are set to invest heavily in transfers, team personnel, and club facilities. It will be interesting to see just how much the Hollywood duo will invest in the Welsh side for the upcoming season.

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Wrexham transfers in the ongoing 2024-25 season, below.