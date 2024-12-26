Wrexham win it at the death, again! Steven Fletcher gives Phil Parkinson's side a huge promotion boost with late winner against Blackpool after Paul Mullin's sensational volley
Wrexham kept pace with their League One automatic promotion rivals as Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher secured them a comeback win against Blackpool.
- Wrexham beat Blackpool 2-1
- Mullin and Fletcher complete comeback
- Keep pace with League One leaders