Wrexham promoted to Championship! Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Rob McElhenney lead the celebrations as Ollie Rathbone and Sam Smith stunners secure victory over Charlton
Wrexham will be playing Championship football next season after a 3-0 victory over Charlton ensured automatic promotion.
- Wrexham promoted to the Championship
- Stunning victory over Charlton seals historic third promotion
- Big summer for Red Dragons ahead