Wrexham star James McClean mocks Birmingham fans with ‘old steward’ & ‘2ft advertising hoardings’ jibe after receiving more crowd abuse in ‘Hollywood derby’ at St Andrew’s

Wrexham star James McClean has mocked the Birmingham fans giving him abuse at St Andrew’s with “old steward” and “2ft advertising hoardings” jibes.