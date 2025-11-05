Wrexham's James McClean allegedly punched Cardiff City fan in car park confrontation after Carabao Cup tie

As reported by the Daily Mail, an eyewitness has claimed that McClean was provoked on his way into the ground, with Wrexham officials left confused as to how a fan gained access to the area reserved only for players and staff. But sources from Cardiff's side claim the altercation began in a joking manner, before insults were exchanged, followed by a physical clash.

Wrexham issued a statement on the matter after being contacted by the Daily Mail, saying: "Wrexham AFC are aware of an incident involving a first-team player and a visiting supporter ahead of our match against Cardiff City, which has been reported to the relevant authorities. We will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage."