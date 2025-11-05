Getty
Wrexham's James McClean allegedly punched Cardiff City fan in car park confrontation after Carabao Cup tie
McClean confronted by Cardiff fan
As reported by the Daily Mail, an eyewitness has claimed that McClean was provoked on his way into the ground, with Wrexham officials left confused as to how a fan gained access to the area reserved only for players and staff. But sources from Cardiff's side claim the altercation began in a joking manner, before insults were exchanged, followed by a physical clash.
Wrexham issued a statement on the matter after being contacted by the Daily Mail, saying: "Wrexham AFC are aware of an incident involving a first-team player and a visiting supporter ahead of our match against Cardiff City, which has been reported to the relevant authorities. We will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage."
- Getty
No further action from police
The Mail's report goes on to reveal the fan involved in the tangle with McClean is not looking to pursue the incident further, and that North Wales police are not conducting an active investigation. Wrexham have been making strong efforts in the last year to step up security around McClean, with the fiery former Republic of Ireland international often targeted by rival fans. He even received special permission from the EFL that allows him to leave the pitch via the shortest route to the tunnel when coming off after matches.
Midfielder clouded in controversy
McClean's story in the EFL and Premier League has been well documented over the years. Much of the targeted hate towards him comes from his refusal to wear a poppy around Remembrance Sunday. McClean was born in Londonderry in Northern Ireland, the site where the infamous Bloody Sunday massacre occurred in 1972, in which British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians during a protest march. The midfielder has explained his reasons for standing alone during the periods of silence in November, but that has not stopped fans from unleashing their frustrations towards him.
- Getty
Bowing out with Wrexham?
The former West Brom and Stoke man joined Wrexham in 2023, and has since helped the club on their journey into the Championship. This season, the 36-year-old has made 10 appearances across all competitions, including five as captain, but has not featured in any of the last six games as he pushes to remain competitive in the twilight of his career.
Advertisement