Wrexham AFC v Charlton Athletic FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Wrexham can 'dictate' their own future as Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds told '£100m ecosystem' awaits Welsh side following historic promotion to the Championship

WrexhamChampionshipLeague One

Wrexham are gearing up for the 'transformative' impact of their Championship promotion, with the Welsh side stepping into a £100 million 'ecosystem'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham secured third straight promotion
  • New revenue streams to open up for club
  • Achievement will be 'transformative'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match