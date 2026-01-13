Wrexham draw with Premier League giants Liverpool in secret match featuring club legend Paul Mullin

Mullin scored four goals goals in 20 League One outings for Wigan but is now back at Wrexham. Manager Phil Parkinson has previously revealed the club wanted to see him in action against Liverpool before making a decision on his future. He told BBC Sport: "Mulls has been fine. He's joined in training and looks in good shape. I think with Mulls, the fact that he's only played for one club (this season), the option to go out on loan is there again. But at the moment, we've got a fixture against Liverpool on Tuesday and we want him to play in that because we want him to be at his sharpest and see where he is. Obviously the difficulty we've got, if we include him in the squad and put him on even for one minute, then that limits his options of going out on loan later in the month," added Parkinson. So we're just going to utilise these next couple of weeks to get Mulls as fit and strong as he can and then we'll sit down together and make the decision whether he's in the 25 with us or if the right thing is for him to go and get some football until the end of the season."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!