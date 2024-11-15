Wrexham Racecourse Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Wrexham could lose every match and I’d still support them’ - NFL star becomes superfan after watching documentary and reveals what Rob McElhenney is really like

WrexhamLeague One

Ex-NFL star Joey Harrington has explained why “Wrexham could lose every match” and he would still be a superfan of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hollywood co-owners opened window to the world
  • Red Dragons continue to see global fanbase expand
  • Stars of other sports have bought into epic adventure
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱