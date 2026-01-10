'Incredible' - Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac left in awe by Red Dragons players after stunning FA Cup triumph over Premier League Nottingham Forest

Wrexham raced into a 2-0 lead at home against Sean Dyche’s side with goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone giving the Red Dragons a significant advantage heading into the break. The rotated Forest side had been unable to stem the attacking threat of the Welsh side who took full advantage of a sloppy opposition.

Forest are 17th in the Premier League and have been suffering a difficult season. Their struggles were exposed by Phil Parkinson’s side who looked almost through to the next round when the respective sides went into the dressing room.

Dyche soon made a raft of changes and Igor Jesus scored to grab a goal back for the Europa League side, but were hit back soon after by Dominic Hyam with just 16 minutes to play. An inspired Callum Hudson-Odoi soon flipped the game on its head, scoring two goals and taking the game to extra-time.

After no goals were scored in extra-time, the Red Dragons had to trust in goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to ensure their 120 minutes of hard work against a superior opposition did not go to waste. The former Arsenal keeper duly obliged, saving spot kicks from Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to send Wrexham through 4-3 on penalties.