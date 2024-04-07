‘Wouldn’t wash my hand!’ – Juventus starlet Matias Soule recalls meetings with Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi & humble Al-Nassr ‘genius’ Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus starlet Matias Soule admits to being reluctant to wash his hand after meeting Lionel Messi, while also crossing paths with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine youngster catching the eye in Italy
- Idolises legendary fellow countryman
- Is also a big fan of Portuguese superstar