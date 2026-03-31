World Cup winner to join Spurs?! Tottenham 'approach' legendary Serie A defender as they build Roberto De Zerbi's backroom staff

De Zerbi has agreed to take on the monumental task of saving the club from a shock drop this season, following the recent dismissal of interim boss Igor Tudor. Spurs have just seven games remaining to secure their top-flight status. To bolster his backroom staff, the former Brighton tactician has swiftly approached Nesta. Tuttosport reports that the 50-year-old is currently considering the offer to become an assistant in North London, marking what would be his first coaching stint in English football and only his second time working outside his homeland.