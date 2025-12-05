Getty
World Cup No.7 & more history for Cristiano Ronaldo? Stunning prediction from ex-Portugal team-mate as evergreen GOAT considers ‘goodbye at home’
Evergreen Ronaldo: CR7 still going strong at the age of 40
Those terms are only through to 2027, with it yet to be determined what Ronaldo will do beyond that point. He has starred in the Saudi Pro League, with remarkable individual standards being maintained at 40 years of age.
He continues to make himself available at international level, with 226 caps being earned while scoring 143 goals. Ronaldo continues to chase down 1,000 career strikes - with the record books being rewritten.
Ronaldo has stated that next summer’s World Cup will be his last, but anything is considered possible where the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar is concerned. He has kept himself in the best possible shape and made no secret of the fact that he wants to continue for as long as possible.
Home World Cup: Ronaldo backed to make 2030 finals
Portugal will stage games at the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco - with group stage matches also heading to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. On Ronaldo bowing out on home soil, former team-mate Nuno Gomes told talkSPORT: “It's a difficult question. I think only him, or maybe not even him, knows the answer because I think he is doing year by year at this age.
“I think he's still fit to play. He's a really professional player and one of the players that we can point him as an example to follow? For the young generations. But of course he has his age and his capacity is reduced in some qualities, in speed for example. He's not the same Cristiano when he was 18 or 20, but he's still capable to score goals, and in football, it's the most important thing, to score goals and he's still scoring.
“Of course I think it also depends on the coach. Right now we have Roberto Martinez and I think he adapts the team, having him in the first 11 or not. So I think it will depend on his will, to play more or not. But probably I could tell that it could be his last World Cup. Even though we know that in four years we are hosting some games. And maybe it could be an opportunity to say goodbye at home.”
Euro 2028 and beyond: When will Ronaldo retire?
Ronaldo’s former United colleague Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if CR7 will play on to Euro 2028: “If he can bring something to the squad, why not pick him? Does that mean he has to play every game? Look at the last competition, everyone was saying he shouldn’t play but he did ok. He knows the press are going to give him stick anyway as soon as he doesn’t score or give an assist. At the same time, he is still there for his younger team-mates and wants them to do well.
“In his mind he won’t be finished yet and he can still contribute to the team. I don’t think he will retire from international football until he has retired completely. He’s still got the energy, that same belief, and can still do it. There are not many people that can say that at that level.”
Another record for Ronaldo? Oldest player to grace a World Cup
If Ronaldo were to play towards another major tournament beyond the next European Championship, then he would head into his mid-40s. He will be 41 when representing his country at next summer’s event in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The oldest player to make an appearance at the World Cup finals is ex-Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who faced Saudi Arabia in 2018 aged 45 years and 161 days. Ronaldo would be 45 years and 166 days old by the time the 2030 competition comes to a close.
