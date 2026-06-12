Alphonso Davies suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup blow as Canada miss star player against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Speaking to reporters during a pre-match news conference ahead of the group stage opener, Marsch explained the decision regarding his captain's fitness timeline. He said: "We did an MRI with him [on Wednesday]. It showed very positive signs that he’s healing incredibly well, almost completely. We’re getting ready to ramp things up. I think that he’s showing, like he always has, a real good ability to recover from muscle injuries."

Nevertheless, the former Leeds United manager refused to close the door on his star man featuring in the subsequent matches of the tournament, adding: "I think that having his private physio here has been very helpful, and the concentration on his body’s needs every day. And so we are really hopeful that over the next days and week that we can accelerate things and give him a chance to contribute here soon."