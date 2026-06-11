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World Cup
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Toronto Stadium
team-logoBosnia and Herzegovina
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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. B
Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 12 Jun 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Probable lineups

4-4-2
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Formation
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
4-4-2
16M. Crepeau13D. Cornelius5J. Waterman22R. Laryea2A. Johnston8I. Kone7S. Eustaquio11L. Millar17T. Buchanan10J. David9C. Larin1N. Vasilj4T. Muharemovic7A. Dedic5S. Kolasinac18N. Katic15A. Memic13I. Basic6B. Tahirovic20E. Bajraktarevic10E. Demirovic11E. Dzeko
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
4-4-2
Canada

Starting XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manager

  • J. Marsch
  • S. Barbarez

Canada head into their World Cup opener under head coach Jesse Marsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team releases official squad news.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, managed by Sergej Barbarez, are similarly without confirmed injury or suspension details at this point. No projected XI has been confirmed ahead of the tournament opener. Further team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

Canada go into the World Cup off the back of a mixed run of results across their five most recent fixtures, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Ireland on June 5, while a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2 was the most convincing performance of the recent run. They also drew 0-0 with Tunisia and 2-2 with Iceland, and beat Guatemala 1-0 in January. Across those five matches, Canada scored six goals and conceded four, suggesting a squad capable of scoring but not yet watertight at the back.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with a similarly mixed record, taking two wins, three draws, and no losses from their last five outings. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Panama on June 6. The two wins in that run came in World Cup qualifying, with victories over Italy and Wales — both finished 1-1 on the scoreboard before Bosnia progressed — underlining the quality of results they produced to reach this tournament. They drew 0-0 with North Macedonia and 1-1 with Austria in the other fixtures. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina is not available in the current dataset. No previous meetings between the two sides are on record within the provided match history.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently occupy first place, with Canada sitting second ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

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